Palash Securiti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 72.91% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 72.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 193.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 105.00 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.51% returns over the last 6 months and 81.03% over the last 12 months.

Palash Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.02 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.08 0.03 0.08
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.02 -0.07
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.07 0.02
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.04 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

