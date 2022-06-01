Palash Securiti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 72.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 72.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 193.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 105.00 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.51% returns over the last 6 months and 81.03% over the last 12 months.