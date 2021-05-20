Palash Securiti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 29.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 57.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.22% returns over the last 6 months and 204.21% over the last 12 months.