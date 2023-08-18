Palash Securiti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 1412.24% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 2.41 0.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.07 2.41 0.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.06 -- 0.09 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.13 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 2.27 -0.16 Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 2.36 -0.07 Interest 0.03 0.02 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 2.34 -0.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 2.34 -0.10 Tax -- 0.41 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 1.92 -0.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 1.92 -0.10 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 1.92 -0.10 Diluted EPS -- 1.92 -0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 1.92 -0.10 Diluted EPS -- 1.92 -0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited