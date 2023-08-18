English
    Palash Securiti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 1412.24% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 1412.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100.1% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.Palash Securiti shares closed at 103.25 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.
    Palash Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.072.410.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.072.410.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.06--0.09
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.130.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.062.27-0.16
    Other Income0.090.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.032.36-0.07
    Interest0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.002.34-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.002.34-0.10
    Tax--0.41--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.001.92-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.001.92-0.10
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--1.92-0.10
    Diluted EPS--1.92-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--1.92-0.10
    Diluted EPS--1.92-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Palash Securiti #Palash Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

