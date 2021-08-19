Palash Securiti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 31.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 31.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 14.35% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 68.25 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and 152.78% over the last 12 months.