Palash Securiti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 59.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 59.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 76.76% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.