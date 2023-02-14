Palash Securiti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 59.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 59.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 76.76% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Palash Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 110.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.25% over the last 12 months.