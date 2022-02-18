Palash Securiti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 5.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 213.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Palash Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 78.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)