Palash Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore in September 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 100.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.

Palash Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.41 10.72 18.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.41 10.72 18.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.84 2.51 3.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.21 4.44 3.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.60 -1.78 2.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 3.49 4.10
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.67 2.55 3.02
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.79 2.91 2.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.46 -3.59 -1.59
Other Income 0.13 0.16 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.59 -3.43 -0.12
Interest 0.71 0.60 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.88 -4.03 -0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.88 -4.03 -0.74
Tax 1.21 0.01 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Diluted EPS -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Diluted EPS -0.32 -4.04 -1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

