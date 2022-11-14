English
    Palash Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore in September 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Palash Securiti shares closed at 100.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.

    Palash Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4110.7218.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4110.7218.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.842.513.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.214.443.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-1.782.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.633.494.10
    Depreciation0.200.200.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2.672.553.02
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.792.912.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.46-3.59-1.59
    Other Income0.130.161.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.59-3.43-0.12
    Interest0.710.600.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.88-4.03-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.88-4.03-0.74
    Tax1.210.010.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Diluted EPS-0.32-4.04-1.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Diluted EPS-0.32-4.04-1.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

