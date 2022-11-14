Palash Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore in September 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 100.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.