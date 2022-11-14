Palash Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore in September 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Palash Securiti shares closed at 100.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.40% over the last 12 months.
|Palash Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.41
|10.72
|18.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.41
|10.72
|18.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|2.51
|3.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.21
|4.44
|3.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|-1.78
|2.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.49
|4.10
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2.67
|2.55
|3.02
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.79
|2.91
|2.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|-3.59
|-1.59
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.16
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.59
|-3.43
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.71
|0.60
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.88
|-4.03
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|-4.03
|-0.74
|Tax
|1.21
|0.01
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-4.04
|-1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited