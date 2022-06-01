Palash Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.88% from Rs. 18.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 up 42.72% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 101.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.76% returns over the last 6 months and 78.09% over the last 12 months.