Palash Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.88% from Rs. 18.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 up 42.72% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 101.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.76% returns over the last 6 months and 78.09% over the last 12 months.

Palash Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.92 17.03 18.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.92 17.03 18.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.55 5.20 3.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.82 6.46 7.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.43 -2.09 4.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 4.13 4.31
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.78 3.33 4.38
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.36 2.84 3.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.58 -3.04 -8.70
Other Income 0.54 0.10 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.04 -2.95 -8.55
Interest 0.58 0.63 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.62 -3.58 -9.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.62 -3.58 -9.00
Tax -4.91 -0.01 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 -3.57 -9.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 -3.57 -9.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.71 -3.57 -9.06
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -3.57 -9.06
Diluted EPS -0.70 -3.57 -9.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -3.57 -9.06
Diluted EPS -0.70 -3.57 -9.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:50 pm
