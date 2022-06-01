Palash Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in March 2022 down 45.88% from Rs. 18.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 up 42.72% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2021.
Palash Securiti shares closed at 101.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.76% returns over the last 6 months and 78.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Palash Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.92
|17.03
|18.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.92
|17.03
|18.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|5.20
|3.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.82
|6.46
|7.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.43
|-2.09
|4.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|4.13
|4.31
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.78
|3.33
|4.38
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.36
|2.84
|3.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-3.04
|-8.70
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-2.95
|-8.55
|Interest
|0.58
|0.63
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.62
|-3.58
|-9.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.62
|-3.58
|-9.00
|Tax
|-4.91
|-0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.71
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-3.57
|-9.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-3.57
|-9.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited