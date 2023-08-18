Palash Securiti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 24.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 down 24.38% from Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 down 65.63% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 103.25 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.