    Palash Securiti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 24.38% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 down 24.38% from Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 down 65.63% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

    Palash Securiti shares closed at 103.25 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Palash Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1110.6810.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1110.6810.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.032.102.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.713.444.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.15-0.05-1.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.213.663.49
    Depreciation0.180.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.54-8.872.55
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.9115.492.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.62-5.28-3.59
    Other Income0.100.330.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.53-4.95-3.43
    Interest0.630.800.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.16-5.74-4.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.16-5.74-4.03
    Tax0.020.480.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.18-6.22-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.18-6.22-4.04
    Minority Interest1.910.68--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.27-15.57-4.04
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--374.85--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.27-6.22-4.04
    Diluted EPS-4.27---4.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.27-6.22-4.04
    Diluted EPS-4.27---4.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

