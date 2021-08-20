MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Palash Securiti Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 59.7% Y-o-Y

August 20, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in June 2021 up 59.7% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021 down 45.72% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 down 43.9% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 69.25 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.67% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.

Close
Palash Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.6418.325.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.6418.325.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.243.352.00
Purchase of Traded Goods2.867.041.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.854.57-2.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.274.312.79
Depreciation0.150.100.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.864.381.27
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.713.272.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-8.70-1.86
Other Income0.090.150.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-8.55-1.73
Interest0.520.450.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.02-9.00-2.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.02-9.00-2.01
Tax0.060.060.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.09-9.06-2.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.09-9.06-2.12
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.09-9.06-2.12
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.09-9.06-2.12
Diluted EPS-3.09-9.06-2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.09-9.06-2.12
Diluted EPS-3.09-9.06-2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Palash Securiti #Palash Securities #Results
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:22 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.