Palash Securiti Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 59.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in June 2021 up 59.7% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021 down 45.72% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 down 43.9% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 69.25 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.67% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.