Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 down 27.31% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 58.91% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Palash Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.38 19.41 17.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.38 19.41 17.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.06 2.84 5.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.88 4.21 6.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.99 1.60 -2.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.81 3.63 4.13
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 3.66 2.67 3.33
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.67 2.79 2.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.90 1.46 -3.04
Other Income 0.12 0.13 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.78 1.59 -2.95
Interest 0.87 0.71 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.65 0.88 -3.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.65 0.88 -3.58
Tax 0.02 1.21 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Diluted EPS -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Diluted EPS -5.67 -0.32 -3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited