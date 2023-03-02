Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 down 27.31% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 58.91% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.
Palash Securiti shares closed at 110.35 on March 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.
|Palash Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.38
|19.41
|17.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.38
|19.41
|17.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.06
|2.84
|5.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.88
|4.21
|6.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.99
|1.60
|-2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.81
|3.63
|4.13
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.66
|2.67
|3.33
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.67
|2.79
|2.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.90
|1.46
|-3.04
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|1.59
|-2.95
|Interest
|0.87
|0.71
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.65
|0.88
|-3.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.65
|0.88
|-3.58
|Tax
|0.02
|1.21
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.67
|-0.32
|-3.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited