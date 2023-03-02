Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 down 27.31% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 58.91% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 110.35 on March 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.