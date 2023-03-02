English
    Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 down 27.31% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 58.91% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

    Palash Securiti shares closed at 110.35 on March 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.

    Palash Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3819.4117.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3819.4117.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.062.845.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.884.216.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.991.60-2.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.813.634.13
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.662.673.33
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.672.792.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.901.46-3.04
    Other Income0.120.130.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.781.59-2.95
    Interest0.870.710.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.650.88-3.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.650.88-3.58
    Tax0.021.21-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Diluted EPS-5.67-0.32-3.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Diluted EPS-5.67-0.32-3.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
