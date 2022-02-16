Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palash Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore in December 2021 down 0.98% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021 down 55.61% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021 down 52.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.
Palash Securiti shares closed at 75.05 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)
|Palash Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.03
|18.40
|17.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.03
|18.40
|17.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.20
|3.54
|2.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.46
|3.99
|7.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.09
|2.82
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.13
|4.10
|3.52
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.23
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.33
|3.02
|2.66
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.84
|2.29
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-1.59
|-1.96
|Other Income
|0.10
|1.48
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-0.12
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.63
|0.62
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-0.74
|-2.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|-0.74
|-2.20
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.44
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.18
|-2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
