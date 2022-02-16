Palash Securiti Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore in December 2021 down 0.98% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2021 down 55.61% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021 down 52.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.

Palash Securiti shares closed at 75.05 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)