    PAKKA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.76 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PAKKA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.76 crore in June 2023 up 22.21% from Rs. 86.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in June 2023 up 40.01% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 28.3% from Rs. 20.92 crore in June 2022.

    PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

    PAKKA shares closed at 143.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE)

    PAKKA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.76111.1086.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.76111.1086.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.6643.6236.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.551.830.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.512.97-3.78
    Power & Fuel----12.08
    Employees Cost14.0313.1310.07
    Depreciation3.373.233.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0829.3712.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5716.9515.88
    Other Income1.902.071.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4719.0217.87
    Interest2.663.002.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8216.0214.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.8216.0214.88
    Tax6.484.204.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3411.8210.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3411.8210.24
    Minority Interest---0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3411.8010.24
    Equity Share Capital38.0838.0838.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.102.69
    Diluted EPS3.733.092.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.102.69
    Diluted EPS3.733.092.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023

