PAKKA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.76 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.76 crore in June 2023 up 22.21% from Rs. 86.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in June 2023 up 40.01% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 28.3% from Rs. 20.92 crore in June 2022.

PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

PAKKA shares closed at 143.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE)