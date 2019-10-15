Paisalo Digital Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore in September 2019 down 4.53% from Rs. 87.04 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in September 2019 down 2.94% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2019 down 10.28% from Rs. 64.01 crore in September 2018.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.03 in September 2018.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 420.00 on October 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 38.64% over the last 12 months.