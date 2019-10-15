App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paisalo Digital Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.09 crore in September 2019 down 4.53% from Rs. 87.04 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in September 2019 down 2.94% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in September 2019 down 10.28% from Rs. 64.01 crore in September 2018.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.03 in September 2018.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 420.00 on October 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 38.64% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations83.0982.9387.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations83.0982.9387.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.455.955.47
Depreciation1.050.841.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies12.67---0.09
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.5521.7717.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3854.3762.91
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3854.3762.91
Interest32.2331.2037.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1523.1625.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.1523.1625.37
Tax4.357.574.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8115.5920.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8115.5920.40
Equity Share Capital42.2942.2940.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.683.695.03
Diluted EPS4.683.695.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.683.695.03
Diluted EPS4.683.695.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 15, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Paisalo Digital #Paisalo Digital Ltd. #Results

