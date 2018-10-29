Paisalo Digital Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore, up 15.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore in September 2018 up 15.47% from Rs. 75.38 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2018 down 7.25% from Rs. 22.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.01 crore in September 2018 up 20.21% from Rs. 53.25 crore in September 2017.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.42 in September 2017.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 300.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 55.16% over the last 12 months.