    Paisalo Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore in March 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 89.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2023 up 30.64% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.37 crore in March 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 66.90 crore in March 2022.

    Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2022.

    Paisalo Digital shares closed at 50.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -32.70% over the last 12 months.

    Paisalo Digital Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.07110.2089.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.07110.2089.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.399.136.11
    Depreciation0.990.820.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.969.819.50
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.358.306.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.3882.1366.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.3882.1366.09
    Interest50.5545.2145.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8336.9120.54
    Exceptional Items-4.59--0.00
    P/L Before Tax26.2436.9120.54
    Tax6.919.125.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3327.7914.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3327.7914.80
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9043.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.623.50
    Diluted EPS0.430.623.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.623.50
    Diluted EPS0.430.623.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Paisalo Digital #Paisalo Digital Ltd. #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am