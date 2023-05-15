Paisalo Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore in March 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 89.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2023 up 30.64% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.37 crore in March 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 66.90 crore in March 2022.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2022.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 50.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -32.70% over the last 12 months.