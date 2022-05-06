Paisalo Digital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 84.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022 up 649.55% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.90 crore in March 2022 up 73.32% from Rs. 38.60 crore in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 845.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)