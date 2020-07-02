Paisalo Digital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.75 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.75 crore in March 2020 up 0.82% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2020 down 59.59% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2020 down 22.08% from Rs. 47.01 crore in March 2019.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 223.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.