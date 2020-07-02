Paisalo Digital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.75 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.75 crore in March 2020 up 0.82% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2020 down 59.59% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2020 down 22.08% from Rs. 47.01 crore in March 2019.
Paisalo Digital shares closed at 223.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.
|Paisalo Digital Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.75
|89.68
|81.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.75
|89.68
|81.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.70
|6.19
|5.99
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.05
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|35.18
|13.47
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.25
|7.78
|28.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.56
|61.19
|45.80
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.56
|61.19
|45.80
|Interest
|35.30
|34.84
|33.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|26.35
|12.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|26.35
|12.56
|Tax
|1.78
|6.18
|13.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|20.17
|-0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|20.17
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|42.29
|42.29
|40.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|4.77
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|4.77
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|4.77
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|4.77
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am