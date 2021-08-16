Paisalo Digital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.51 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.51 crore in June 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 78.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2021 up 11.68% from Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.71 crore in June 2021 up 8.19% from Rs. 57.04 crore in June 2020.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2020.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 601.60 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.