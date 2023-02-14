English
    Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 92.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.95 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

    Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021.

    Paisalo Digital shares closed at 58.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.69% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.

    Paisalo Digital Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.20106.7892.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.20106.7892.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.137.866.46
    Depreciation0.820.770.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies9.8112.444.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.3010.483.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.1375.2377.83
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.1375.2377.83
    Interest45.2143.0043.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9132.2334.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.9132.2334.22
    Tax9.128.328.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7923.9125.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7923.9125.88
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9042.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.546.12
    Diluted EPS0.620.546.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.546.12
    Diluted EPS0.620.546.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am