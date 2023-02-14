Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 92.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.95 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 58.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.69% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.