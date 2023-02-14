 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 92.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.95 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.20 106.78 92.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.20 106.78 92.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.13 7.86 6.46
Depreciation 0.82 0.77 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.81 12.44 4.54
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.30 10.48 3.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.13 75.23 77.83
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.13 75.23 77.83
Interest 45.21 43.00 43.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.91 32.23 34.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.91 32.23 34.22
Tax 9.12 8.32 8.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.79 23.91 25.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.79 23.91 25.88
Equity Share Capital 44.90 44.90 42.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.54 6.12
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.54 6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.54 6.12
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.54 6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited