Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 92.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.95 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021.