Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.76 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.76 crore in December 2021 up 18.16% from Rs. 78.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2021 up 17.22% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.64 crore in December 2021 up 16.14% from Rs. 67.71 crore in December 2020.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2020.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 745.60 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.14% over the last 12 months.