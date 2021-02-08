Paisalo Digital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.51 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.51 crore in December 2020 down 12.45% from Rs. 89.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2020 up 9.46% from Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.71 crore in December 2020 up 8.79% from Rs. 62.24 crore in December 2019.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2019.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 862.70 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 127.39% returns over the last 6 months and 292.14% over the last 12 months.