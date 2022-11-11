 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 99.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 21.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.17 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 89.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.29 112.64 99.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.29 112.64 99.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.33 6.79 6.16
Depreciation 0.77 0.71 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 18.22 21.42 16.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.57 7.71 3.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.40 76.01 72.39
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.40 76.01 72.39
Interest 49.80 47.28 43.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.60 28.73 29.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.60 28.73 29.12
Tax 8.40 7.86 7.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.19 20.87 21.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.19 20.87 21.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.19 20.87 21.36
Equity Share Capital 44.90 43.91 42.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 4.75 5.05
Diluted EPS 0.54 4.75 5.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 4.75 5.05
Diluted EPS 0.54 4.75 5.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
