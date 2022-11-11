Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 99.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 21.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.17 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 89.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.