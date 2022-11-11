English
    Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 99.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 21.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.17 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021.

    Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2021.

    Paisalo Digital shares closed at 89.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.

    Paisalo Digital Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.29112.6499.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.29112.6499.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.336.796.16
    Depreciation0.770.710.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies18.2221.4216.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.577.713.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4076.0172.39
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4076.0172.39
    Interest49.8047.2843.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6028.7329.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.6028.7329.12
    Tax8.407.867.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1920.8721.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1920.8721.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.1920.8721.36
    Equity Share Capital44.9043.9142.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.544.755.05
    Diluted EPS0.544.755.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.544.755.05
    Diluted EPS0.544.755.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

