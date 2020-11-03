Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore in September 2020 down 13.89% from Rs. 92.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in September 2020 up 9.46% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.84 crore in September 2020 up 7.68% from Rs. 63.93 crore in September 2019.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.74 in September 2019.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 378.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 131.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.44% over the last 12 months.