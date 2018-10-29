App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:23 PM IST

Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore, Up 13.79% Q-o-Q.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore in September 2018 Up 13.79% from Rs. 81.49 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2018 Down 5.53% from Rs. 22.86 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2018 Up 19.4% from Rs. 54.39 crore in September 2017.
Paisalo Digital EPS has Decreased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2017.
Paisalo Digital shares closed at 300.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 55.16% over the last 12 months.
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.73 85.68 81.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.73 85.68 81.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.93 6.27 4.08
Depreciation 1.11 1.10 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.09 0.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.97 20.61 23.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.83 57.71 53.09
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.83 57.71 53.09
Interest 36.57 34.06 26.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.26 23.64 26.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.26 23.64 26.79
Tax 5.66 4.23 3.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.60 19.41 22.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.60 19.41 22.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.60 19.41 22.86
Equity Share Capital 40.56 40.56 40.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64
Diluted EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64
Diluted EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Paisalo Digital #Paisalo Digital Ltd. #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.