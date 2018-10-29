Paisalo Digital Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore, Up 13.79% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are: Net Sales at Rs 92.73 crore in September 2018 Up 13.79% from Rs. 81.49 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2018 Down 5.53% from Rs. 22.86 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2018 Up 19.4% from Rs. 54.39 crore in September 2017. Paisalo Digital EPS has Decreased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2017. Paisalo Digital shares closed at 300.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 55.16% over the last 12 months. Paisalo Digital Ltd. Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 92.73 85.68 81.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 92.73 85.68 81.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.93 6.27 4.08 Depreciation 1.11 1.10 1.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.09 0.00 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.97 20.61 23.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.83 57.71 53.09 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.83 57.71 53.09 Interest 36.57 34.06 26.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.26 23.64 26.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.26 23.64 26.79 Tax 5.66 4.23 3.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.60 19.41 22.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.60 19.41 22.86 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.60 19.41 22.86 Equity Share Capital 40.56 40.56 40.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64 Diluted EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64 Diluted EPS 5.33 4.79 5.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:36 pm