Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.60 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.60 crore in March 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 93.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2022 up 637.9% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.83 crore in March 2022 up 66.2% from Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 844.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and 36.14% over the last 12 months.