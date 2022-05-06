 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.60 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.60 crore in March 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 93.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2022 up 637.9% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.83 crore in March 2022 up 66.2% from Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 844.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and 36.14% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.60 101.50 93.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.60 101.50 93.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.63 7.09 5.65
Depreciation 0.81 0.81 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 14.47 7.91 37.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.67 3.33 7.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.02 82.36 42.30
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.02 82.36 42.30
Interest 50.27 47.94 41.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.75 34.42 0.50
Exceptional Items -0.03 -- 0.42
P/L Before Tax 20.72 34.42 0.92
Tax 5.80 8.39 -1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.92 26.03 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.92 26.03 2.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.92 26.03 2.02
Equity Share Capital 43.91 42.29 42.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 6.15 0.48
Diluted EPS 3.52 6.15 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 6.15 0.48
Diluted EPS 3.52 6.15 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
