Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.19 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.19 crore in March 2021 up 2.63% from Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 202.56% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021 up 4.67% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2020.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 623.85 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.94% returns over the last 6 months and 193.44% over the last 12 months.