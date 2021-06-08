MARKET NEWS

Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.19 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.19 crore in March 2021 up 2.63% from Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 202.56% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021 up 4.67% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2020.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 623.85 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.94% returns over the last 6 months and 193.44% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations93.1986.4290.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations93.1986.4290.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.656.126.11
Depreciation0.920.981.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies37.001.8438.80
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.326.244.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3071.2540.21
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3071.2540.21
Interest41.8141.8940.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.5029.36-0.20
Exceptional Items0.42----
P/L Before Tax0.9229.36-0.20
Tax-1.107.141.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.0222.22-1.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.0222.22-1.97
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.0222.22-1.97
Equity Share Capital42.2942.2942.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.485.25-0.47
Diluted EPS0.485.25-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.485.25-0.47
Diluted EPS0.485.25-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:33 am

