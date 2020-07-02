Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.80 crore, up 0.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.80 crore in March 2020 up 0.68% from Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020 up 56% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2020 down 22.39% from Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2019.
Paisalo Digital shares closed at 223.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.
|Paisalo Digital Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.80
|98.48
|90.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.80
|98.48
|90.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.11
|6.69
|6.86
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.05
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|38.80
|15.87
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.60
|8.00
|30.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.21
|66.87
|51.99
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.21
|66.87
|51.99
|Interest
|40.41
|40.37
|43.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|26.49
|8.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|26.49
|8.08
|Tax
|1.77
|6.21
|12.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.97
|20.28
|-4.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.97
|20.28
|-4.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.97
|20.28
|-4.48
|Equity Share Capital
|42.29
|42.29
|40.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|4.80
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|4.80
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|4.80
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|4.80
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:51 am