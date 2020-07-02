Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.80 crore, up 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.80 crore in March 2020 up 0.68% from Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020 up 56% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2020 down 22.39% from Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2019.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 223.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.