Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 90.19 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.19 crore in March 2019 up 17.93% from Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2019 down 305.18% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2019 up 1.74% from Rs. 52.29 crore in March 2018.
Paisalo Digital shares closed at 373.65 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 24.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Paisalo Digital Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.19
|97.57
|76.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.19
|97.57
|76.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.86
|7.64
|5.26
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.29
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.12
|22.61
|18.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.99
|66.07
|50.71
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.99
|66.07
|50.71
|Interest
|43.91
|40.15
|32.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.08
|25.93
|17.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.08
|25.93
|17.87
|Tax
|12.56
|7.08
|18.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.48
|18.85
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.48
|18.85
|-1.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.48
|18.85
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|40.56
|40.56
|40.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|4.65
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|4.65
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|4.65
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|4.65
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited