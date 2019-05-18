Paisalo Digital Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 90.19 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.19 crore in March 2019 up 17.93% from Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2019 down 305.18% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2019 up 1.74% from Rs. 52.29 crore in March 2018.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 373.65 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 24.01% over the last 12 months.