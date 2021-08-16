MARKET NEWS

Paisalo Digital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.69 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.69 crore in June 2021 up 5.93% from Rs. 86.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 15.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in June 2021 up 6.88% from Rs. 62.03 crore in June 2020.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2020.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 601.20 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and 50.02% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations91.6993.1986.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations91.6993.1986.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.885.655.82
Depreciation0.810.920.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies15.9037.0015.77
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.617.322.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.4942.3061.09
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.4942.3061.09
Interest42.6241.8139.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.870.5021.72
Exceptional Items--0.42--
P/L Before Tax22.870.9221.72
Tax5.93-1.106.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.942.0215.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.942.0215.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.942.0215.07
Equity Share Capital42.2942.2942.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.010.483.56
Diluted EPS4.010.483.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.010.483.56
Diluted EPS4.010.483.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Paisalo Digital #Paisalo Digital Ltd. #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:40 pm

