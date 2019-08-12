Paisalo Digital Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 92.75 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.75 crore in June 2019 up 8.26% from Rs. 85.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2019 down 18.75% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.62 crore in June 2019 up 4.78% from Rs. 58.81 crore in June 2018.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2018.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 406.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.60% returns over the last 6 months and 34.89% over the last 12 months.