Paisalo Digital Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.48 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.48 crore in December 2019 up 0.93% from Rs. 97.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2019 up 7.59% from Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.92 crore in December 2019 up 0.83% from Rs. 67.36 crore in December 2018.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2018.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 228.10 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.