Page Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore in September 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 1,084.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.13 crore in September 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 160.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.53 crore in September 2022 up 0.73% from Rs. 238.79 crore in September 2021.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 145.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 143.88 in September 2021.

Page Industries shares closed at 48,666.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.