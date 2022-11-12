English
    Page Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore in September 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 1,084.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.13 crore in September 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 160.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.53 crore in September 2022 up 0.73% from Rs. 238.79 crore in September 2021.

    Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 145.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 143.88 in September 2021.

    Page Industries shares closed at 48,666.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.

    Page Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,255.021,341.271,084.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,255.021,341.271,084.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials406.64383.90292.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods429.06322.69222.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-280.62-96.44-25.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost230.08215.99176.79
    Depreciation18.8218.0116.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.00217.31183.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.04279.79216.91
    Other Income2.673.295.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.71283.09222.27
    Interest9.168.537.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax212.54274.56214.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax212.54274.56214.82
    Tax50.4167.5254.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities162.13207.04160.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period162.13207.04160.49
    Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.36185.62143.88
    Diluted EPS145.36185.62143.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.36185.62143.88
    Diluted EPS145.36185.62143.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
