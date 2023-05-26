English
    Page Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 969.09 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 969.09 crore in March 2023 down 12.78% from Rs. 1,111.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2023 down 58.88% from Rs. 190.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.45 crore in March 2023 down 48% from Rs. 272.02 crore in March 2022.

    Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 70.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 170.81 in March 2022.

    Page Industries shares closed at 41,120.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.69% over the last 12 months.

    Page Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations969.091,223.261,111.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations969.091,223.261,111.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials307.60389.98295.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods295.38378.45308.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-182.71-185.97-152.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost220.33214.82200.56
    Depreciation21.2919.9716.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.16233.22192.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.04172.79250.74
    Other Income7.121.644.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.16174.43255.67
    Interest13.639.969.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.53164.47246.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.53164.47246.00
    Tax28.1840.7455.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.35123.73190.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.35123.73190.52
    Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS70.24110.93170.81
    Diluted EPS70.24110.93170.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS70.24110.93170.81
    Diluted EPS70.24110.93170.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
