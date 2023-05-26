Page Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 969.09 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 969.09 crore in March 2023 down 12.78% from Rs. 1,111.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.35 crore in March 2023 down 58.88% from Rs. 190.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.45 crore in March 2023 down 48% from Rs. 272.02 crore in March 2022.

Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 70.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 170.81 in March 2022.

Page Industries shares closed at 41,120.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.69% over the last 12 months.