MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Page Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 880.77 crore, up 62.72% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 880.77 crore in March 2021 up 62.72% from Rs. 541.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.56 crore in March 2021 up 272.49% from Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.37 crore in March 2021 up 157.78% from Rs. 68.03 crore in March 2020.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 103.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.82 in March 2020.

Close

Page Industries shares closed at 31,764.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.59% returns over the last 6 months and 70.89% over the last 12 months.

Page Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations880.77927.06541.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations880.77927.06541.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials208.07182.72139.58
Purchase of Traded Goods160.03173.59125.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.2056.81-42.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost164.80146.15134.35
Depreciation15.5815.6316.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses172.85141.65125.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.24210.5141.83
Other Income5.564.159.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.79214.6651.73
Interest7.167.398.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.63207.2743.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax152.63207.2743.19
Tax37.0753.5612.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.56153.7031.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.56153.7031.02
Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.61137.8027.82
Diluted EPS103.61137.8027.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.61137.8027.82
Diluted EPS103.61137.8027.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Page Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: May 28, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.