Page Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 880.77 crore, up 62.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.77 crore in March 2021 up 62.72% from Rs. 541.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.56 crore in March 2021 up 272.49% from Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.37 crore in March 2021 up 157.78% from Rs. 68.03 crore in March 2020.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 103.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.82 in March 2020.

Page Industries shares closed at 31,764.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.59% returns over the last 6 months and 70.89% over the last 12 months.