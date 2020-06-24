Page Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 541.26 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.26 crore in March 2020 down 10.96% from Rs. 607.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2020 down 58.62% from Rs. 74.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.03 crore in March 2020 down 47.01% from Rs. 128.39 crore in March 2019.

Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 67.23 in March 2019.

Page Industries shares closed at 19,177.00 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -7.04% over the last 12 months.