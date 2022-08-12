 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Page Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,341.27 crore, up 167.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,341.27 crore in June 2022 up 167.43% from Rs. 501.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.04 crore in June 2022 up 1790.95% from Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.10 crore in June 2022 up 697.4% from Rs. 37.76 crore in June 2021.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 185.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.82 in June 2021.

Page Industries shares closed at 49,122.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.97% returns over the last 6 months and 52.64% over the last 12 months.

Page Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,341.27 1,111.11 501.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,341.27 1,111.11 501.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 383.90 295.74 98.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 322.69 308.05 113.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -96.44 -152.99 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 215.99 200.56 152.72
Depreciation 18.01 16.35 15.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 217.31 192.65 102.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.79 250.74 18.31
Other Income 3.29 4.93 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.09 255.67 21.86
Interest 8.53 9.67 7.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.56 246.00 14.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 274.56 246.00 14.51
Tax 67.52 55.48 3.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 207.04 190.52 10.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 207.04 190.52 10.95
Equity Share Capital 11.15 11.15 11.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 185.62 170.81 9.82
Diluted EPS 185.62 170.81 9.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 185.62 170.81 9.82
Diluted EPS 185.62 170.81 9.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Page Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.