Page Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,341.27 crore, up 167.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,341.27 crore in June 2022 up 167.43% from Rs. 501.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.04 crore in June 2022 up 1790.95% from Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.10 crore in June 2022 up 697.4% from Rs. 37.76 crore in June 2021.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 185.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.82 in June 2021.

Page Industries shares closed at 49,122.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.97% returns over the last 6 months and 52.64% over the last 12 months.