Page Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 501.54 crore, up 76.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.54 crore in June 2021 up 76.1% from Rs. 284.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2021 up 127.68% from Rs. 39.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.76 crore in June 2021 up 231.75% from Rs. 28.66 crore in June 2020.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 35.46 in June 2020.

Page Industries shares closed at 32,983.45 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)