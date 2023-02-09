English
    Page Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 1,189.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 257.87 crore in December 2021.

    Page Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,223.261,255.021,189.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,223.261,255.021,189.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials389.98406.64321.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods378.45429.06239.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-185.97-280.62-4.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost214.82230.08190.03
    Depreciation19.9718.8216.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses233.22232.00192.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.79219.04234.03
    Other Income1.642.677.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.43221.71241.17
    Interest9.969.167.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.47212.54233.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.47212.54233.44
    Tax40.7450.4158.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.73162.13174.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.73162.13174.57
    Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Diluted EPS110.93145.36156.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Diluted EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
