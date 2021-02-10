Page Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 927.06 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 927.06 crore in December 2020 up 16.79% from Rs. 793.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2020 up 76.63% from Rs. 87.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.29 crore in December 2020 up 61.87% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2019.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 137.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 78.02 in December 2019.

Page Industries shares closed at 30,302.10 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)