Page Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 738.32 crore, up 18.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.32 crore in December 2018 up 18.89% from Rs. 621.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.89 crore in December 2018 up 22.18% from Rs. 83.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.75 crore in December 2018 up 30.23% from Rs. 134.19 crore in December 2017.

Page Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 91.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 74.77 in December 2017.

Page Industries shares closed at 24,394.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and 6.77% over the last 12 months.