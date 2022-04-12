 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Page Industries Q4 PAT seen up 15.6% YoY to Rs. 133.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,036.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 133.6 crore up 15.6% year-on-year (down 23% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 195.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

