you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Page Industries Q3 profit jumps 22% to Rs 102 cr on strong operating income

Page Industries announced special dividend of Rs 70 per share and interim dividend of Rs 41 per share.

Moneycontrol News
Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA), has reported a 22.2 percent on year growth in profit at Rs 101.9 crore, driven by revenue as well as operating income.

Profit in corresponding period of last fiscal stood at Rs 83.4 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 18.9 percent to Rs 738.3 crore compared to Rs 621 crore in same period last fiscal.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 28.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 165.2 crore and margin expanded to 22.4 percent against 20.7 percent in year-ago.

Numbers beat analysts estimates on Thursday. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit at Rs 98.3 crore on revenue of Rs 717.7 crore. EBITDA was expected at Rs 151.3 crore and margin at 21.1 percent for the quarter.

Page Industries announced special dividend of Rs 70 per share and interim dividend of Rs 41 per share.

At 14:47 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 24,048.50, down Rs 321.60, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Page Industries #Results

